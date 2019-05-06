2-year-old seriously injured after falling out of 3rd-story window

A two-year-old was left with serious injuries after the child reportedly fell out of an open third-story window.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 20500 block of Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

According to the child’s mother, the window was open because the building lost power.

The child was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood where their current condition is unknown at this time. Authorities did, however, report that the child was alert when they arrived at the initial scene.