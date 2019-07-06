20 Injured in Huge Gas Explosion in Plantation, No Threat to the Public

Plantation police are still searching for victims after an apparent gas explosion at a shopping center in Plantation Saturday afternoon.

At least 20 people were injured and transported to local hospitals with two in serious condition, according to police. As of yet, no fatalities have been reported.

Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said two people suffered serious injuries in the blast that was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at the Plaza Market on University shopping center off South University Drive near Peters Road.

Fire departments from Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, as well as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. Gas was shut off to all businesses in the area, at which time crews discovered a ruptured gas line.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>7Skyforce over gas explosion in Plantation that has injured multiple people. <a href=”https://t.co/trRGPXHU0E”>https://t.co/trRGPXHU0E</a></p>— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/wsvn/status/1147557519469899777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 6, 2019</a></blockquote>

Police say the gas leak has been capped and there is no danger to the public.