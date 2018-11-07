2018 Midterm Election Results for Florida

Republican Ron DeSantis is your next governor. The Republican beat Democrat Andrew Gillum in yesterday’s election by a narrow margin. This is the sixth election in a row for governor that has been won by a Republican. President Trump strongly supported DeSantis’s run.

Florida’s Republican Governor Rick Scott is on his way to the U.S. Senate. Scott defeated three-term Democrat Senator Bill Nelson by fewer than 40-thousand votes, out of more than eight-million cast. The win is Scott’s third straight statewide victory, following his two wins for the governor’s office.

Republican State Rep. Matt Caldwell declared victory last night against Democrat Nikki Fried by about 41,000 votes out of 7.9 million ballots cast, and Fried, a lawyer and lobbyist from Fort Lauderdale, had not conceded as of last night.

After being appointed as state chief financial officer last year by Gov. Rick Scott, Republican Jimmy Patronis on Tuesday won a four-year term in the Cabinet post defeating former State Sen. Jeremy Ring, a Broward County Democrat.

Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch won the race in the election for Florida’s 22nd congressional district Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press. The race for District 22 pitted incumbent Democratic Rep. Deutch against Republican newcomer Nicolas Kimaz, a self-described naturopathic healer.

Republican Rep. Brian Mast won the District 18 congressional race to be the district’s representative in the United States House of Representatives Tuesday night. Democratic candidate Lauren Baer, a ran against him. Throughout the night Tuesday, the race was neck and neck in St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties between Mast and Baer. Mast won Martin County early on. Before the numbers came in online for Palm Beach County.

Democrat Representative Wasserman Schultz was re-elected to an eighth House term in Florida’s 23rd District. Wasserman Schultz was first elected to Congress in 2004 and has never lost a race. pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc used her name on packages and sent them to several critics of the president ahead of the midterms. Her opponent, former Democrat– now independent candidate Tim Canova, failed to rack up enough votes to unseat the congresswoman.

While the Republicans will hold onto control of the Senate – Democrats have won control of the House of Representatives. This means Democrats will chair all the major congressional committees….and get ready for a bunch of investigations.

Florida voters passed 12 of the 13 amendments. The lone amendment that didn’t pass was amendment one with A “no” vote to keep the maximum homestead exemption at $50,000. With the passage of amendment four, 1.5 million felons will be eligible to vote once they complete their sentences excluding sex offenders and murderers.

