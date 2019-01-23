2019 Country Megaticket Official Contest Rules

WIRK-FM’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

COUNTRY MEGATICKET CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Hubbard Radio’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Hubbard Radio and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

LiveNation, and not WIRK-FM, is solely responsible for awarding all prizes. WIRK-FM is solely responsible for notifying winners and distributing prizes.

Sponsor(s): WIRK-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach 33407, and LiveNation, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The WIRK Country MegaTicket contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around January 17, at 6:00AM EST and ends at 7PM on or about February 1, 2019. (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is February 1, 2019 on or about 7:00PM EST. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of WIRK-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY, RI and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win a Hubbard Radio contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winners must provide a copy of their drivers license, sign a prize release form, and completely fill out a W9 form in order to receive prize.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA TELEPHONE – Listeners may enter by tuning in to 103.1 WIRK from 10am-3pm EST from 1/21/2019 – 1/24/2019 and again on 1/28/2019 – 1/31/2019 and listening for the cue to call. At the time of their call entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

VIA INTERNET – Go to

https://www.wirk.com/contests/win-2-tickets-to-daytona-with-vip-garage-passes/ on or between January 21, 2019 at 6:00am EST and February 3, 2019 at 11:59pm EST. Follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Upon completion of the form, potential winners will be asked to answer a series of questions related to Daytona. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Prizes :

Five (5) prizes On Air (January 21, 2019 – January 25, 2019)

Two (2) seat tickets to Brad Paisley valued at $100 / ticket

Two (2) seat tickets to Chris Young valued at $100 / ticket

Two (2) seat tickets to Dierks Bentley valued at $100 / ticket

Two (2) seat tickets to Florida Georgia Line valued at $100 / ticket

Two (2) seat tickets to Rascal Flatts valued at $100 / ticket

Two (2) seat tickets to Mystery Artist valued at $100 / ticket

Total Prize Value: Approximately $

Five (5) prizes On Air (January 28, 2019 – February 1, 2019)

Two (2) lawn tickets to Brad Paisley valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Chris Young valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Dierks Bentley valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Florida Georgia Line valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Rascal Flatts valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Mystery Artist valued at $50 / ticket

Total Prize Value: Approximately $600

One (1) Prize Online (January 21, 2019 – February 3, 2019)

Two (2) lawn tickets to Brad Paisley valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Chris Young valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Dierks Bentley valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Florida Georgia Line valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Rascal Flatts valued at $50 / ticket

Two (2) lawn tickets to Mystery Artist valued at $50 / ticket

Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning depend on number of entries received, as applicable.

Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

On air winners will be notified upon winning. Online contest winners will be contacted via the phone number provided upon entry on or around February 2, 2019.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Hubbard radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Hubbard or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Hubbard may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Hubbard a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; Acknowledge that Hubbard reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Hubbard the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.