2019 Emmy Awards Promise Political Bent with Kaepernick and De Niro Nominated

The hope for a light-hearted, non-politically charged Emmy Awards Show in 2019 went out the window with the nomination of former 49’ers QB Colin Kaepernick for his Nike commercial, “Dream Crazy” and actor Robert De Niro for his SNL performance.

Congrats to Robert De Niro on his Emmy nomination for SNL! After playing Mueller on screen, he joined 1,000+ former federal prosecutors to break down Trump's obstruction in the Mueller report pic.twitter.com/5izl0zQGwG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 16, 2019

The Nike commercial “Dream Crazy” features Kaepernick along with other famous athletes like Serena Williams and LeBron James, who have made advancements in political and social causes.

Nike’s stock value hit an all-time high after debuting the “Dream Crazy” ad in 2018.

The commercial is nominated alongside entries from Netflix and Apple.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best in United States prime time television programming from June 1, 2018 until May 31, 2019, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The ceremony will be held on September 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, and will be broadcast on Fox.