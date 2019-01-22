2019 Oscars Nominations Announced

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced.

One sort of snub is that Bradley Cooper was not nominated for Best Director for his work on the movie, “A Star is Born.”

Cooper and his co-star Lady Gaga were both nominated in the best actor/actress category and the film was nominated for best picture.

Also another surprise, comedic actress Melissa McCarthy was nominated for best actress in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards are below.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Director

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Pawel Pawlikowski (“Cold War”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Defoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”)

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Elliott (“A Star Is Born”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Supporting Actress

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Marina De Tavira (“Roma”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Favourite”

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Animated Feature

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Best Documentary

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best Cinematography

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Film Editing

“BlacKkklansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

Original Score

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Original Song

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“I’ll Fight” (“RBG”)

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Production Design

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Sound Editing

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

Sound Mixing

“Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Roma”

“First Man”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Documentary (Short Subject)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Short Film (Animated)

“Animal Behavior”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Short Film (Live Action)

“Detainment”

“Skin”

“Marguerite”

“Fauve”

“Mother”