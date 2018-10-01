21 New Florida Laws Include Two Protecting Kids

A total of 21 new laws take effect in Florida today, including two designed to protect children. One makes it easier for authorities to catch people who access child porn. Previously, internet service providers were able to let users know if they were the subject of a police investigation, but the new law requires ISPs to conceal that information for 180 days. Another new law makes it illegal to trespass on a school bus by defining a school bus as school property.

Florida has some brand new laws this morning, ranging from guns to pets to help for first responders https://t.co/hazLTxXMme pic.twitter.com/e1NXvlKXHb — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) October 1, 2018

Other new laws taking effect October 1st include a law requiring added benefits for first responders who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder and impose harsher penalties on people who abuse animals, along with 19 other measures signed by Gov. Rick Scott after the 2018 legislative session.

The laws range from allowing credit cards to be used for background checks when firearms are purchased to doling out tougher punishment for people who steal bee colonies or trespass at airports.

Most laws crafted during the legislative session, including the state’s $88.7 billion budget, hit the books on July 1. But others had later “effective” dates.

Another new law (SB 1576) taking effect next week stems from the beating death last year of a 9-month-old Labrador retriever puppy in Volusia County.

The new law, named “Ponce’s Law” after the puppy, will allows judges to bar people convicted of animal cruelty from owning pets. The legislation also increases the severity ranking of animal-abuse related crimes, making it more likely that offenders would go to jail upon conviction.

In addition to dealing with animal cruelty, the new law also creates policies and procedures for animal shelters to use following natural disasters, such as hurricanes, to return lost pets to their owners.

Other new laws going into place on Oct. 1:

HB 55, allows people buying guns to use credit cards to pay for background checks. They have been required in the past to pay with personal checks, money orders or cashier’s checks.

HB 135, allows deaf people to voluntarily identify themselves as hearing-impaired when they register vehicles. The idea, which came from a Tallahassee police officer whose son is deaf, is intended to prevent communications issues with deaf drivers that could inadvertently lead to confrontations.

HB 523, increases penalties to a third-degree felony for people who trespass on airport property to injure other people, damage property or impede the operations of aircraft. The bill is in reaction to instances since 2014 of people getting on property at Florida airports, including Orlando International, Tampa International and Miami International.

HB 961, allows businesses such as bars to receive up to 10 cases of branded glassware — 24 glasses per container — a year from brewers or importers. Supporters of the “beer glass” bill maintained that the change would allow small businesses to save on the cost of glassware. But a number of craft brewers opposed the measure, arguing it would allow a small number of brewers who could afford the costs to flood the market with company-branded glassware.

The post 21 New Florida Laws Include Two Protecting Kids appeared first on 850 WFTL.