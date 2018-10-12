23-Year-Old Arrested in Hit and Run Death of Elderly Man

Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman who reportedly hit an elderly man while driving a stolen vehicle and left him there to die.

The incident occurred Tuesday on East Fourth Avenue near 17th Street in Hialeah.

Authorities say Maydelis Pulido was driving south on east fourth ave while in a stolen 2007 red Toyota Corolla when she hit 79-year-old Orlando Quiala and fled the scene.

When Quiala was located he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Pulido was arrested Thursday after an investigation and has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. She is being held on $10,000 bond.

