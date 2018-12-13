24 schools placed on lockdown after threats of explosives at Columbine High School

Thursday morning, a threat of explosives prompted Colorado officials to place 24 different school’s on lockdown in Jefferson county.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was called in at 9:20 a.m.

“We received a phone call that multiple explosives were inside Columbine high school. said the spokesperson. “The person was claimed to be hiding outside with a gun. The perimeter was searched and secured. No one was found.”

Authorities have confirmed that the threat was unsubstantiated.

 


Students will remain on lockdown until the end of the day.

A large police presence was seen at Columbine High School where a mass shooting that left 12 students and one teacher dead occurred in 1999.

