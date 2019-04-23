24-year-old comes forward claims $768M Powerball jackpot win

A Wisconsin man is a whole lot richer after claiming the third largest prize in US lottery history.

Manuel Franco, 24, of West Allis was introduced Tuesday as the winner of the massive $768 million Powerball jackpot.

Franco said his heart was racing when he realized one of the ten individual tickets he bought at a Powerball drawing last month was a winner.

He even quit his job a couple of days later.

Franco says he plans to be wise about spending his new wealth and wants “to help out the world.”

He chose the cash option lump sum of $477 million.