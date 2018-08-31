24-Year-Old Found Dismembered Went to Help Friend in a Domestic Abuse Situation

Authorities have arrested a couple after the dismembered body of their 24-year-old friend was found in several trash bags through the New York area.

The victim, Lisa Velasquez was reported missing several weeks ago by her grandmother after she left her home in a hurry to help a friend 30-year-old Ciara Martinez, who claimed to be in a domestic abuse situation and never returned home.

“The last thing my mother remembers is her coming, grabbing her bag and being in a rush, saying that she had to go help a friend that was in danger, and she ran out of the house,” said Jacqueline Perez, the victim’s aunt.

Velasquez arrived at the couple’s home and found Martinez and her boyfriend 31-year-old Daquen Wheeler were involved in a domestic dispute and helped Martinez call the police. When authorities arrived, Martinez and Velasquez filed a complaint with police but Wheeler was said to have already left the residence.

According to authorities Wheeler returned to the home at some point during that day and hit Velazquez twice in the head with a hammer, killing her.

Martinez and Wheeler then used a machete and a meat cleaver to dismember Velazquez’ body and put her body parts in several bags which they attempted to dispose of.

Investigators first began finding Velasquez remains on Friday at Crotona Park, and then were alerted more of her remains after a child found a human foot in a bag at Barretto Point Park Tuesday.

Both Martinez and Wheeler have been arrested for Velasquez death but police are saying that neither one is taking the blame and are accusing each other.

Martinez reportedly told authorities that Wheeler threatened to kill her and her child if she did not help him dispose of Velasquez’ body, while Wheeler claimed that when he arrived back to the home Velasquez was dead and her body was already in the trash bags.

Wheeler is facing charges of manslaughter, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon. Martinez faces charges of criminal facilitation, hindering prosecution, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy. Their next court date is scheduled for September 4th.

