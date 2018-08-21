24-year-old Illegal Immigrant Charged With First Degree Murder of Mollie Tibbetts

An undocumented immigrant is charged with first degree murder in the death of missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. Authorities have charged Christian Rivera, 24, in the death of Tibbetts who has been missing since July 18th.

Rivera is currently on an ICE hold. He is a Mexican national.



Christian Bahena Rivera is “subject to immigration detainer,” The Washington Post reported.

Rivera led detectives to her body in rural Poweshiek County, according to Iowa investigators.

Authorities say Rivera confessed that he saw Tibbetts running, got out of his car and ran beside her at which time she threatened to call police on her phone. He then says he blacked out and does not remember what happened next except that he put Mollie’s body in the trunk of his car.

Investigators were searching for the missing Iowa college student in five different locations. Tibbetts had an iPhone and Fitbit with her at the time of her disappearance which could have helped law enforcement to track her.

For 34 days, federal, state and local authorities had scoured Poweshiek County for Tibbetts, and sifted through electronic data from her Fitbit, cellphone and social media accounts for any clue about what happened to the woman who was last seen alive while going for an evening run. They’d also interviewed nearly 1,500 people.

