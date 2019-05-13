24th Annual Grand Slam KDW 2019

Photo Credit: Leonard Bryant Photography

Over the weekend we fished one of our favorite tournaments of the year, the 2019 Grand Slam KDW in memory of Richard Black.

This was the 5th time Team Controlled Chaos fished this tournament and man was a blast from beginning to end!

The fun began on Friday (May 11) at the kick-off party and captains meeting.

Tournament day was non-stop action landing a 28.8 lbs Blackfin Tuna right off rip! The excitement continued with one Kingfish after the other!

This year we place first in the Kingfish category with a 45.6 lbs King.

[Photos Coming Soon]

We also came VERY close to winning Lady Angler with my 28.5 lbs Kingfish, and even closer in Male Angler with James’ 45.6 lbs King, both within 1lbs or less than the winning fish!

Overall it was a great time on the water with the best teammates around!