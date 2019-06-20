26-Year-Old Sacramento Officer Dies After Being Shot During Standoff

A young female Sacramento officer is dead after she was needlessly shot yesterday trying to help save another claiming to be a victim of domestic violence.

26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot last night while helping the victim gather her belongings from the home when the gunfire broke out.

Police say the shooter was armed with a rifle and kept officers pinned down for more than 40 minutes while the wounded officer lay in the yard bleeding to death.

She was eventually rescued by an armored vehicle and died at the hospital.

O’Sullivan was rushed to the U.C. Davis Medical Center where she was pronounced dead after going through surgery.

Officers were barricaded outside of the house for nearly eight hours.

The man repeatedly fired his rifle at the officers. The gunman surrendered around 2 o’clock this morning and is in custody.