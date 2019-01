If you are a huge fan of Mac and Cheese, Costco has the hookup!! They are selling 27 lbs of mac and cheese in a bucket! The Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese Storage Bucket comes in a 6 gallon container with 180 servings of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce. The Mac and cheese sells for $89.99, which means it’s roughly 2 bucks per meal. The pasta will last you about 2 decades!! You will never have to buy mac and cheese again at that rate!