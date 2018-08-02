3 arrests made in Loxahatchee slaughterhouse probe
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 2, 2018

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to an illegal slaughterhouse investigation at a farm in Loxahatchee Groves.

The farm identified as Cabrera Farm sold meat from the illegal slaughterhouse for consumption via couriers and also used farm animals in ritualistic sacrifice, black magic, and voodoo, according to Animal Recovery Mission known as (ARM Investigations).

Additionally, ARM said that about 1,500 to 2,000 animals were butchered weekly at Cabrera farm.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that ARM took part in the investigation into the illegal slaughterhouse.

Comments