3 fall ill after nitrogen leak at ice cream shop in Weston

Three people were taking to the hospital after being exposed to large amounts of nitrogen gas at an ice cream shop in Weston, Florida.

The incident occurred just after 4:00 pm Thursday at the Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop on the 2200 block of Weston Road.

Officials say they were called to the scene by several employees who complained of dizziness and shortness of breath. When they arrived, they found one employee unresponsive and another in medical distress.

The employees and at least one police officer was transported to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The officer and one of the employees have since been released from the hospital, while the second employee was kept overnight for monitoring.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane told reporters that when fire rescue officials arrived on the scene, the windows of the store were frozen due to the nitrogen leak. Kane also reported that the release of nitrogen likely happened so quickly that the employees would have had little time to exit the store without ingesting it.

Neighboring businesses were evacuated as a precaution but have since been allowed to reopen.

Chill-N, however, has decided to remain closed as they investigate what caused the leak. They have also released a statement about the incident:

“Chill-N is committed to the safety of everyone in our restaurants. Nitrogen is a naturally occurring element found in our atmosphere and the air we breathe, and has been traditionally used in the culinary world to freeze foods. The nitrogen tank in each restaurant is enclosed in glass, and we have strict policies and procedures in place to monitor for leaks, which are extremely rare and, in small doses, unharmful.

“Unfortunately, the tank malfunctioned and the store manager did not follow the appropriate protocol to stop the leak. Due to the volume of nitrogen that was released two employees became ill. Each employee is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. Despite the rarity of this occurrence, Chill-N will be retraining all employees on our policies and procedures for monitoring leaks immediately to avoid this from occurring in the future.”