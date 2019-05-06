3 injured in stabbing outside of a high school

Officials in Miami are reporting that three people have been injured in a stabbing that occurred just outside of a high school.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon near Felix Varela Senior High School on the 15200 block of Southwest 96th Street.

Authorities reported that the three victims were injured after a fight broke out, just outside of the school’s campus when the school day ended.

One of the victims was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center, while the others to another local hospital.

It is also unclear what prompted to fight but authorities did report that at least one person is in custody.

None of the victim’s were students.