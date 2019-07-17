3 overdose after using wasp spray as an alternative to meth

Officials in Virginia are reporting that at least three people have overdosed due to the new disturbing trend of using wasp spray as a method to get high.

Though it is unclear when the trend exactly started, authorities are expressing concerns after not only seeing it on the streets but also due to reports of stores selling cans of the chemical mixture at elevated rates.

“We’re seeing this here on the streets in Boone County,” Sgt. Charles Sutphin said. “People are making a synthetic type methamphetamine out of wasp spray.”

Officials say that it sometimes takes one, sometimes three hits of the stray for the body to develop an allergic and potentially fatal reaction to the chemicals.

“It’s a cheap fix, and you don’t know what their overall result of their usage of this is going to be”Sutphin said.

While the trend continues to grow in the county officials also reported that they do not have an exact fix to reverse the effects of the chemical compound.

State Police in Boone County are now working with medical and poison control centers to determine the best possible treatment for those who ingest the chemical mixture.

Once a solution is made, officials plan to distribute the antidote to authorities to potentially save the life of others just incase the trend continues to spread.