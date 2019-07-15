3-year-old dies after falling into a grease trap at Tim Hortons

Authorities in Rochester, N.Y are reporting that a 3-year-old boy has died after he fell into a grease trap while playing at a Tim Hortons restaurant.

The incident occurred just before 12:00 pm Monday in the area of University Avenue and Culver Road.

Officials told reporters that they initially received a call about a missing child. As they headed to the location, they received another call about a child who was found in a grease trap at the same location.

“I don’t know how long he was in there, but we do know that it was almost instantaneous: When the mother found the child missing, they called the police right away, and several minutes later he was discovered in the grease trap,” said Investigator Frank Camp of the Rochester Police Department during a press conference.

When authorities arrived, the child had been pulled out of the wastewater disposal system and a witness was attempting CPR. Officials then relieved the witness and began CPR until the child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, the child reportedly climbed on top off the grease trap that was embedded in the ground and it’s plastic lid gave way. The child fell into the grease trap and was unable to get out.

Authorities are continuing the question employees and witnesses at the scene. They will also review surveillance video to gather more details on the incident.