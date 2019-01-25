3-Year-Old Missing for 2 Days Found Alive

Investigators in North Carolina are reporting that the 3-year-old who went missing from his grandmother’s backyard several days ago has been found safe and in good health.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Ernul.

According to the great-grandmother, the child, Casey Hathaway, was playing in her backyard with two other children but when the children came inside, the three-year-old was not with them.

The family told authorities that they searched the area for 45 minutes and when they could not locate him, they contacted authorities.

More than 100 professional searchers and law enforcement personnel searched through a wooded area in cold temperatures near the home in an attempt to locate the child. Finally they got a break.

It was reported that Casey was located Thursday night by professional search and rescue crews in Craven County. Details on the rescue and the whereabouts of child for the two days were not released.