$38K Reward Offered For Info on Suspect Who Stabbed Florida Dolphin in the Head

A substantial reward is being offered for information on the troubling death of a bottle-nosed dolphin on the west coast of Florida.

NOAA announced yesterday a bottle-nose dolphin was stabbed to death over a month ago off Upper Captiva Island in Lee County.

A necropsy shows a deadly six-inch wound in the head likely from a spear.

NOAA is offering a $38,000 reward for information on a suspect.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 makes willfully killing a dolphin punishable of up to a $100,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

If you know who is responsible for this heinous act, please call 800-853-1964