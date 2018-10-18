4-year-old boy shot in the stomach in road rage incident

According to police, a 4-year-old boy was shot in the stomach after one vehicle cut off another in Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday.

Police, the boy, was among six children inside a sports utility vehicle when someone in a silver Ford Mustang fired two shots just before 5 p.m.

The boy is stable but in critical condition, according to police.

Police have made two arrests in connection to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

