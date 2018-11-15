44 dead dogs found in woman’s freezer leads to her arrest

A 65-year-old woman from New Jersey has been arrested after 44 dead dogs were found stuffed in plastic bags and placed in freezers throughout her home.

Additionally, more than 100 others were found living in “deplorable and inhumane” conditions, according to police.

Donna Roberts is facing animal cruelty charges after the gruesome discovery led to her arrest on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene during what was supposed to be a standard ‘health inspection’ after the Burlington County Health Department noticed signs of animal cruelty.

Four dogs were taken out of the home in critical condition and to an emergency veterinary clinic, the New Jersey State Police said in a statement posted via Facebook.

The remaining living dogs were treated at the house by animal shelter workers and later removed.

State police say there was an odor of animal feces and ammonia coming from inside the house with a smell was so strong it made “several of the responders to experience dizziness and nausea.”

No other information is available at this time.