450 Floridians Ordered To Surrender Their Guns
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

More than 450 Florida residents have been ordered to surrender their guns because of the state’s new gun laws.
The new law allows the state to temporarily take guns away from someone ruled a threat to themselves or others.
The bill was signed into law just three weeks after the Parkland shooting in February.
About 200 guns and 30,000 bullets have been confiscated so far, police say.

Do you agree with this law? What’s the best way to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them?

