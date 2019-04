I had the pleasure of attending the 4th Annual Songwriters in the Round over the weekend, the event benefited a cause that is dear to my heart, Cystic Fibrosis and was held at the beautiful Lucky Old Sun Ranch.

The event included performances by Casey James, Livy Jeanne and Brice Long, along with opening acts Ryan Story and JessLee… you may not recognize their names, but you’d definitely know their chart-topping hits!