5 Plantation Blast Victims Plan to Sue as Probe Continues

As an investigation into Saturday’s massive explosion that left 23 people injured at a Plantation shopping center continues, five victims, have retained a local law firm to file suit against “those found accountable for the blast.”

Attorney William Lewis held a press conference Tuesday confirming that the Plantation-based Morgan & Morgan law firm will be representing five blast victims.

“In the end, it’s an issue of fundamental public safety because this could have been any of us,” Lewis said. “Our job here is to determine who is accountable for the explosion and to hold those folks accountable.”

Watch the full press conference below.

An official cause of the blast has not been established.

However, investigators believe that the explosion resulted from a gas leak after a broken mane was found at a former Plantation restaurant in The Market on University Plaza.

Lewis said Tuesday his firm will launch a separate investigation into the explosion calling into question what authorities believe happened.

“Gas lines don’t just rupture,” said Lewis. “We need to determine why it happened.”

The attorney did not identify his clients, the extent of their injuries, or whether they were hospitalized.

At this time it is unclear who is considered liable for the blast.