5 Things Not to Buy in Bulk

Everyone loves Costco and Sams Club so they can avoid shopping more than once a month. Well some things you may not want to buy in bulk as they can go bad or not be as good if bought fresh. Some examples include spices. Most spices stay fresh for about two to three years so unless you use them everyday a large container will most likely go bad before emptied. Coffee; as it wont go bad but it can loose some smell and flavor as it sits. Flour is another you want to wait to buy as it attracts and retains moisture, only lasting about 18 months on the shelf. Nuts, as they have natural oils that can grow mold. Rounding out the top 5 is condiments. This is something that unless it is used daily will not be good if you buy a large bottles at once.