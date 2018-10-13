5-year-old used as shield in West Palm Beach drug arrest

Friday morning, three children were hospitalized after drug-related arrest in West Palm Beach.

Fredrick James,30, was arrested by police after they obtained a search warrant for his apartment on 45 Street just east of Haverhill Road.

Police say that James picked up a 5-year-old boy and held him against his chest as a human shield when they entered the home.

James released the child to police without incident.

Police then discovered the boy had just under three grams of heroin and fentanyl hidden inside his shirt and buttocks.

The boy was rushed to a neighbors apartment where he was showered for decontamination before brought to the hospital along with two other children.

James who is out on bond is charged with several drug-related charges including the sale of narcotics near a school or church, drug possession, tampering with evidence, and child endangerment.

