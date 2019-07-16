50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Launch LIVE From Kennedy Space Center

Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 began its voyage into American history.

The Saturn V rocket carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 — and just four days later, man first set foot on the moon.

The moon mission was a milestone in human history.

But it was also a groundbreaking moment in broadcast television, as CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite brought the frontier of space to living rooms across America.

Today, Apollo 11 crew members Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins are reuniting at the Kennedy Space Center as special events are held across the country to mark the milestone.

Saturday marks the golden anniversary of the lunar landing, when the late Neil Armstrong left the first human footprints on the moon.