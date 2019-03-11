Kane Brown Teases New “90’s Inspired” Country Song Kane Brown is bringing back 90’s country! View this post on Instagram Let me know if u want this for summer and tag a friend!!! Raise your beer , cheers , here’s to BFE 🤙🏽 A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Mar 10, 2019 at 10:40am PDT Check out the clip above. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dave Grohl Of The ‘Foo Fighters’ Lends Sick “Guitar Throne” To ‘Old Dominion’s’ Mathew Ramsey After Leg Injury Jake Owen Stuns Media, Announces He Has “No Plans For A Summer Tour” Netflix Claps Back At Steven Spielberg After Propose Oscars Ban Best Of Rib Round UP 2019 Brett Young & Boyz II Men Are Next Up On ‘CMT Crossroads’ NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Returns Tonight With First Time Coach John Legend