5th Annual ChaseN’Tailz KDW Fishing Tournament

Our last tournament of the year is almost here!
We love this tournament and were touched by the story behind it’s start.
The ChaseN’Tailz Fishing Tournament is in memory of Chase Warren who passed at just a few months old from Gaucher Type 2; there is no treatment or cure.
Tournament Info:
- The 2018 Captains Meeting is at 6pm, Sept 6th on the Roof Top of Harbourside Place Jupiter
- Lines in Sept 8th 6:30 am, weigh in 2pm -4pm Harbourside Place (we may add a southern weigh in)
- First 150 Boats receive Captains Bucket FULL of AMAZING SWAG
PRIZES:
1st Overall $5000 CASH, Trophy & Free Entry into 2019 Tournament
2nd Overall $2500 Cash, Trophy & Free Entry into 2019 Tournament
3rd Overall $1500 CASH & Trophy
1st EACH KDW $1000 Cash & Trophy
2nd EACH KDW $500 CASH
3rd EACH KDW $350 CASH
4th EACH KDW $200 CASH
Under 400 HP
1st $1100 CASH
2nd $500 CASH
Female Angler 1st $1150 Cash & 2nd Prize
Junior Angler 1st & 2nd Prizes
Snapper & Bonito Prize for Heaviest