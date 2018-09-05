5th Annual ChaseN’Tailz KDW Fishing Tournament

Our last tournament of the year is almost here!

We love this tournament and were touched by the story behind it’s start.

The ChaseN’Tailz Fishing Tournament is in memory of Chase Warren who passed at just a few months old from Gaucher Type 2; there is no treatment or cure.

Tournament Info:

The 2018 Captains Meeting is at 6pm, Sept 6th on the Roof Top of Harbourside Place Jupiter

Lines in Sept 8th 6:30 am, weigh in 2pm -4pm Harbourside Place (we may add a southern weigh in)

First 150 Boats receive Captains Bucket FULL of AMAZING SWAG

PRIZES:

1st Overall $5000 CASH, Trophy & Free Entry into 2019 Tournament

2nd Overall $2500 Cash, Trophy & Free Entry into 2019 Tournament

3rd Overall $1500 CASH & Trophy

1st EACH KDW $1000 Cash & Trophy

2nd EACH KDW $500 CASH

3rd EACH KDW $350 CASH

4th EACH KDW $200 CASH

Under 400 HP

1st $1100 CASH

2nd $500 CASH

Female Angler 1st $1150 Cash & 2nd Prize

Junior Angler 1st & 2nd Prizes

Snapper & Bonito Prize for Heaviest

MORE