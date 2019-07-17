6-Year-Old Girl Killed By Dad’s Golf Ball

A six-year-old girl in Utah is dead after she was hit in the back of the head by a golf ball her father sprayed off the tee.

Police say she was sitting inside a golf cart when her dad teed off at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem Monday.

The ball struck Aria in the back of the head about 20 yards away.

She was flown to the hospital in critical condition, but died Monday night.

Police are investigating it as a tragic accident.