633 Divers Set World Record Cleaning Ocean Floor Near Deerfield Beach

Another Guinness World Record has been broken, and it happened this weekend right here in South Florida.

On Saturday, 633 scuba divers spent part of their morning scooping up trash from the bottom of the ocean near the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier.

Guinness adjudicator Michael Empric confirmed the record-breaking number of participants, saying, “I actually stood there and clicked off everyone as they got in the water.” He added, “It doesn’t matter what happens today with the Guinness World Records. What really matters is that everyone is out there cleaning up around the pier and trying to improve the community.”

Divers entered the ocean in groups and were required to stay in the water for at least 15 minutes to be counted.

Although the total amount of crash collected is still being counted, diver and environmentalist RJ Harper says the divers recovered 1,600 pounds of lead fishing weights alone.

Until Saturday’s event, the previous record for the most divers participating in an underwater cleanup was held by Ahmed Gabr, a former Egyptian Army scuba diver, who joined a team of 614 divers in the Red Sea in Egypt four years ago.