640 The Hurricane Sports Radio (WMEN-AM) Becomes The New Flagship Radio Station For FAU Athletics

BOCA RATON, Fla. (July 10, 2019) – Florida Atlantic University Athletics, in collaboration with its multimedia rights holder, Florida Atlantic Sports Properties, announced today a significant broadcast relationship with Hubbard Radio to provide deeper engagement with fans among seven radio stations, as well as increased coverage within the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami listening areas.

Concurrent with the 2019-20 football season, “640 The Hurricane Sports Radio” (WMEN-AM) will be the Owls’ dedicated flagship station. In addition to airing all football and men’s basketball games, WMEN will carry a one-hour show with Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Dusty May each week during the respective seasons. The five-year broadcast agreement also calls for 640 The Hurricane Sports Radio to air FAU Update twice weekly during the AM and PM drive.

“We are extremely excited to enter into a new partnership with Hubbard Radio, which will make 640 The Hurricane Sports Radio (WMEN-AM) the new flagship radio station for FAU Athletics,” said vice president and director of athletics Brian White. “This new relationship will allow FAU to broaden our reach within Palm Beach and Broward counties which is a priority as we continue to expand the FAU brand both locally and globally. With seven radio stations under the Hubbard umbrella there are ample opportunities for cross promotion, marketing and branding, which are vital as we continue to grow. We believe this partnership allows our fans, sponsors and supporters a variety of ways to get the latest on what is happening in FAU Athletics. We thank ESPN West Palm for the many years of serving as the radio home of FAU Athletics and we will continue our longstanding partnership with them in a marketing capacity.”

“We’re honored that FAU Athletics and Florida Atlantic Sports Properties have chosen Hubbard Radio’s cluster of seven stations (640 WMEN, 97.9 WRMF,103.1 WIRK, X102.3, News-Talk 850 WFTL, Sunny 107.9 and Beatz 96.3) to help bring the excitement of FAU Football and Basketball to fans across South Florida,” said Elizabeth Hamma, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach. “640-WMEN, the new flagship station for FAU will provide FAU fans with unparalleled access to all football and basketball games with the familiar ‘Voice of FAU Athletics’ Ken LaVicka, Coach Lane Kiffin and Coach Dusty May coaches show as well as daily updates on FAU Athletics. The growth of FAU Athletics has significant impact on our local South Florida community. We look forward to being a part of that growth for years to come.”

All broadcast aspects are overseen and managed by Florida Atlanta Sports Properties, FAU’s exclusive athletics multimedia rightsholder and local Learfield IMG College team.

“This new relationship will significantly elevate the FAU brand among the other stations’ formats owned by Hubbard Radio to allow for extensive cross promotion and new presence opportunities,” said Kevin Crossman, general manager of Florida Atlantic Sports Properties. “Everything we do, we align closely with the athletics administration, including how we continually evaluate how we engage with fans, connect with them, and deepen those relationships and experiences.”

Florida Atlantic University Athletics:

FAU Athletics is comprised of 21 intercollegiate teams involving 450 student athletes that compete in baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, indoor and outdoor track, volleyball, beach volleyball, cheer and dance. The Owls are a NCAA Division I-A (FBS) institution and compete in Conference USA and the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) (Beach Volleyball, Men’s Swimming). The Owls have been playing football since 2001 and have captured two bowl games. The dance team finished its 2014 season No. 8, nationally. FAU Cheer won a national championship in 2016.

Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc.:

Started in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. is an American television and radio broadcasting corporation based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota that was started by Stanley E. Hubbard. Hubbard Broadcasting operates radio stations and television stations in ten states. In addition to radio and television broadcast stations, other Hubbard Broadcasting companies include the satellite and cable networks ReelzChannel (launched in 2006) and F&F Productions and 2060 Digital. Hubbard Radio is also a partner in Podcast One.