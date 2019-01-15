7 arrested after missing FL teen used as ‘sex slave,’ police say

A teenage boy who had been missing for over a year was used as a “sex slave” in a sex trafficking ring operating out of a St. Petersburg trailer, according to police.

Monday, six people were arrested in connection to the alleged sex trafficking operation, and the final suspect turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

According to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, ” The teenage victim, in this case, was lured from his family with promises of a better life.”

“Instead, he was moved into a filthy trailer and used a sex slave for nearly a year,” said Moody.

Furthermore, police say they believe the group also lured another teen from Louisiana to Florida using a gaming app called “Discord.”

All the suspects including Mark Dennis, Andrew Dennis, Michael Schwartz, Michael Blasdel, JR Gauthier, Eleanor McGlamory and Curtis Gruwell are charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking and interference with custody.

Mark Dennis, Andrew Dennis, Blasdel and Gauthier face an additional charge of sexual battery.

Police say the boy from Louisiana has returned home, and the victim from Marion County is receiving specialized care for survivors of human trafficking.