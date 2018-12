The new brand of wine is called Roamer and 7-Eleven is now selling the canned wine at it’s convenience stores. The wine comes in two styles, Chardonnay and Rosé and you don’t need corkscrews, glasses, or even a bottle! The company suggests that the Rose style is dry, fruit-driven wine with hints of strawberry and raspberry. The chardonnay features an oak influence, with bright tropical and citrus fruits. 13% alcohol, makes for a great canned win that I would try! Would you?