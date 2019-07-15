7 injured in police-involved crash in Miami

Authorities are reporting that at least 7 people including a Miami-Dade police detective were injured during an early morning crash in Miami.

The incident occurred at Northwest 71st Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Not much is known about the crash at this time, however, authorities did say that four vehicles were involved in the crash and that all seven people were taken to area hospitals in stable condition including the detective identified as Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Officials say they are currently investigating the cause of the crash.