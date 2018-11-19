7 Super Foods That Will Boost Your Mood

Thanksgiving is just a few days away and with temperatures dropping in most of the country and many people feeling overwhelmed as they prepare for Holiday travel–life can feel a little stressful at this time. And while macaroni and cheese, cornbread and casserole may be on our minds, here’s some quick food ideas that may help to boost your mood. According to nutritionists, a diet full of veggies, whole grains and lean protein can help you to feel more full and energized.

Bananas Try having a blueberry and banana smoothie for breakfast or include bananas in your whole grain cereal. The vitamin B6 in bananas aide in cognitive decline and bananas are said to alleviate cramps and reduce mood-related symptoms of PMS. Chocolate The cocoa in chocolate gives an immediate boost in mood and concentration and helps blood flow to the brain. Antioxidant-packed dark chocolate is best according to nutritionists so a Snickers bar wouldn’t count folks. It’s the cocoa ingredient in pure dark chocolate that works wonders for your mood and does the body good. Try incorporating dark chocolate into your dessert menu for the Holidays. Asparagus Yes, asparagus does tend to make your pee smell but this bright-green veggie is packed with tons of vitamins and minerals like vitamins A,C,E, K, folate, B6, iron, copper, calcium, protein and fiber. For those of you paying close attention to your waistline this Holiday season, asparagus is low in fat and calories. Asparagus also contains high levels of the non-essential amino acid asparagine, which makes it a natural diuretic. This helps to flush excess fluid and salt from your body so for those of you who suffer from hypertension, asparagus may just be what you need. Try pairing asparagus with grilled salmon for dinner. It’s light and healthy.

Spinach

We’ve always heard that dark, leafy greens is good for our health. Spinach is loaded with all sorts of mood-boosting nutrients including zinc. Studies have shown that the less zinc there is in the body, the more you will likely feel gloom. You can simply steam some spinach and pair it with salmon or perhaps have some spinach dip with crackers as a snack.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain one of the best sources of an amino acid known as tryptophan, which assists with the production of serotonin in the brain. Pumpkin seeds also contain magnesium (low doses in magnesium can lead to depression) and other nutrients that enhance the health of the heart and bones. Pumpkin seeds are also high in antioxidants, high in fiber and can lower blood sugar levels.

Watermelon

This H20-filled fruit is a great source of lycopene, which stops the build-up of pro-inflammatory compounds associated with depression. It’s so easy to incorporate watermelon into a fruit salad for the Holidays or simply have the fruit by itself. Watermelon is also helpful to treat dehydration.

Sweet Potato

Well isn’t this fancy! A food that is one of the staple side dishes for a Thanksgiving meal. Sweet potatoes can prevent oxidative stress leading to DNA damage. This appears to be common in emotional conditions such as anxiety and depression. Yes, sweet potato is a carbohydrate but hey, it’s the Holidays! Try sweet potato fries instead of regular fries as the roasted sweet potato has a high vitamin B6 content.