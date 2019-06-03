7-year-old and his father killed in shooting; Suspect on the run

Authorities in Miami are currently searching for the suspect or suspects who opened fire on a pickup truck, killing a 7-year-old and his father.

The incident occurred Sunday around 7:00 pm in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 37th Avenue.

Officials say the victim was traveling north on Northwest 37th Avenue in a pickup truck when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them and began shooting.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Lavel Mucherson and 7-year-old Hezekiah Mucherson dead inside the vehicle. Authorities also reported that they found two guns in the victim’s vehicle but it is unclear if the victims fired back.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told reporters that it appears that at least one of the deceased was targeted, however, it is unclear which one.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.