7-year-old in Pahokee shot after playing with loaded-gun

A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting, the PBCSO says.

Deputies say two children were playing in a Palm Beach County home with a loaded handgun when one child shot the other.

First responders found a boy with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was transported via trauma hawk to a hospital.

He is in critical condition, but stable condition, officials say.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit have arrived on scene along with Crime Scene Investigators to investigate the incident further.

