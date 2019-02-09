76-year-old Man Stabs his Ex-girlfriend to death at her Granddaughter’s Home

Authorities in Miami have arrested a 76-year-old man who reportedly stabbed his 70-year-old ex-girlfriend to death at her granddaughter’s home.

The incident occurred Friday morning at the home near 152nd Avenue and Southwest Eighth Way.

According to the report, Jorge Gonzalez went to his ex-girlfriend’s granddaughter house and knocked on the door. Once the door was opened Gonzalez reportedly ran inside of the home, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing the victim, Maritza Ospina, repeatedly.

The granddaughter attempted to intervene, however, she was unsuccessful so she ran outside to get help.

A man who was pressure cleaning the roof of a nearby home heard the granddaughter’s pleads for help and ran into the home with some of his co-workers to help.

One of the men who ran over to help told reporters that Gonzalez was just standing there with a blank look on his face while holding the knife but when they asked him to drop the knife, he refused:

“He had a knife in his hand, and I really didn’t want to hurt him because he’s old,” Ian John said, “so I asked him nicely to put the knife down, and he didn’t, so I grabbed his hand, twisted it and got him to the floor.”

The victim was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident.

While Gonzalez is in custody, authorities are continuing to investigate the case. If you believe you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.