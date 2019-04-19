8-year-old dead; 12-year-old injured after tree falls on home in north Florida

An eight-year-old girl is dead and a 12-year-old has been injured after a tree fell on their home in Florida panhandle.

The incident occurred Friday in Leon County around 8:00 am.

According to the report, the tree fell onto the roof of the home and crashed through the home striking the two children.

Both children were rushed to the hospital where the eight-year-old girl was pronounced dead. The 12-year-old was treated at the hospital and then released into his relative’s care.

According to the Leon County Police department a storm caused the tree to fall onto the home.