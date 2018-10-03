8-year-old gives FLOTUS flowers as she arrives in Ghana

Tuesday, Melania Trump arrived in Ghana in the first part of her solo destination tour.

The first lady exited the plane with a wave and smile dressed in her $2,000 striped dress by Celine.

On the tarmac, she was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers from an 8-year-old girl.

Additionally, she was greeted by the first lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Trump is expected to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt during her trip in an effort to “help developing countries around the world with their journey to self-reliance.”

