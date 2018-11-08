85-year-old SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falls, Hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office yesterday, fracturing three ribs.
Ginsburg, the court’s leading liberal, was admitted to a hospital Thursday morning after falling in her office on Wednesday night.
The Supreme Court’s Public Information Office said Ginsburg, 85, fractured three ribs on her left side in the fall.
She is being treated at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
The injured jurist went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning after experiencing discomfort overnight.
X-rays show that she fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted for observation and treatment.
Ginsburg is the second woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court and has served on the bench for 25 years.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/8/18 Police: 12 Killed at California Bar including Sheriff Sergeant, Shooter Dead South Florida Man Catches Largest Python Ever in SFWMD Elimination Program Police: Eleven Shot at California Bar, Shooter Dead Report: Sworn in AG Whitaker to take over Mueller probe Attorney General Jeff Sessions Resigns
Comments