Nine people are dead after a small airplane crashed in Hawaii, Friday evening.

The twin-engine King Air plane was used in skydiving, according to authorities.

Honolulu fire officials say the aircraft went down near Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s north shore and then burst into flames.

The fire chief later reported that no one aboard the aircraft survived.

The crash is being called one of the deadliest for a civilian airplane in Hawaii history.

An investigation is ongoing.