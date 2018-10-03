9-Year-Old Points Loaded Gun at Classmates

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida say a 9-year-old elementary student pulled a loaded gun on several of his classmates and began threatening them.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School.

According to Lauderhill Police the child brought a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun to school that he then pointed at three classmates and said “You see this, this is a real gun.” The child then reported started making threats towards students he accused of bullying him before a school resource officer confiscated the gun.

The boy is now being held at the Broward County Juvenile Assessment Center on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and aggravated assault.

