90-year-old suspected in hit-and-run that killed veteran

Pasco County police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a 90-year-old suspect and an army veteran.

The unidentified person of interest who allegedly fled the scene lives five blocks away from the victim 77-year-old Larry Small, police say.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and a Dodge minivan, Monday afternoon.

The victim, Small, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

A witness captured the crash on his home surveillance video and turned over the evidence to police.

“Rolled him up over the hood into the windshield and Larry came down and hit head first on the pavement,” Glenn Zimmerman told ABC Action News reporters.

“The driver was going way too fast, and the driver knew that he hit him never got out of his vehicle backed up a little bit to basically get around the body or around the wheelchair or the scooter and proceeded westbound down Moog Road,” Zimmerman said. “It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. There is a chance he was still alive. You could’ve helped you could’ve done something, and he definitely knows he hit him.”

Police are not investigating any other suspects at this time.