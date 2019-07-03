94-year-old Wellington WWII Vet Finally Gets his Diploma

Wellington’s Robert “Sam” Wasson finally received his high school diploma at the age of 94.

Wasson started high school at the young age of 12.

At just 16 years old, Wasson was set to graduate high school in Illinois in 1941 when he was called off to war.

Wasson says a Wellington High School teacher introduced him to a program that allows school districts to grant high school diplomas to honorably discharged veterans who served during World War II.Fast forward to this week: the principal at Wellington High School personally delivered his diploma on Monday.

Superintendent Donald Fennoy II shared this special moment on Twitter.

Today I salute 94-year-old WWII Veteran Sam Wasson, seen here with @PrincipalHayden after receiving his long-overdue diploma from @WellingtonHSFL ! #ThankYouForYourService #greatestgeneration pic.twitter.com/QsXCdLSWCZ — Donald E. Fennoy II (@SuptFennoy) July 1, 2019