9th American tourist dies in the Dominican Republic

Another tropical vacation has ended in tragedy as 55-year-old Joseph Allen of New Jersey becomes the ninth American tourist found dead in the Dominican Republic.

Allen’s family told NBC News that he was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Terra Linda Resort on June 13th while on a trip to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Dominican Republic officials are calling the nine mysterious deaths isolated incidents.

However, multiple reports say that tainted alcohol could have played a role in the string of American deaths.

Less than two years ago, the Dominican National Police shut down five labs manufacturing alcohol and seized 100 tanks of product that were unsuitable for human consumption.

Fox News breaks down the mystery surrounding the deaths of the eight other American tourists which have occurred in less than a year.

Allen’s family is reportedly in the process of trying to bring his body back to the U.S. in an attempt to determine his cause of death.

They join eight other families currently searching for answers about the loss of their loved ones.